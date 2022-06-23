It is an absolute disgrace that the first flight due to go to Rwanda was prevented from departing due to the European Court of Human Rights.

Democracy is democracy and the people have voted for tighter border controls. Finding solutions to prevent uncontrolled and illegal economic migration is a political and economic imperative.

The UK has been a big hit for people smugglers’ business and this needs to stop now, both for the safety of these human beings and in the interests of the people who legally have the right to be in the UK.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

As difficult as this is for the ambulance-chasing lawyers to get their heads around, the majority of my constituents feel strongly that this is an issue of morality and fairness.

The people who seek to come here illegally do so to the detriment of those who come to the UK by playing by the rules.

Residents will evidence the strain this has on public services, particularly accommodation and health care.

The human risk and tragedy is well evidenced and this ‘industry’ of people trafficking has cost countless lives in the channel.

The Rwanda offshore processing proposal will provide asylum seekers with more protection and offer them a safe haven in a country that is increasingly prosperous and secure.

Rwanda is keen to grow and offer people jobs and economic opportunities. It’s an opportunity to build a life rather than languish in an immigration processing centre.

The UK has invested £120 million to fuel the Rwandan economy to ensure its growth and development to allow appropriate settings for these migrants to settle.

Rwanda is a part of the UN Refugee Agency which works extremely hard to give people the best opportunities possible.

It’s the right thing to do and also must act as a clear signal to those who would seek to enter the UK illegally, that they aren’t going to be able to subvert the system by doing so.

This plan has been supported through Parliament, it has been upheld by three UK Courts, and it is absolutely nonsensical that European Courts should now be able to intervene.

We left the European Union, and now we must entirely remove ourselves from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.