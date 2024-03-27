Ben Bradley column: I’m really impressed by PM's focus on our region and delivering on our priorities

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

In January he visited a youth centre in Mansfield, announcing a £3.4 million investment into youth services and family hubs for our town.

We also visited Woodhouse Library, to speak with our amazing heritage foundation and local mental health charities.

These visits are most welcome and have allowed me to highlight some of our most pressing local needs, from youth services to the power of sport in people’s lives – something those who read my columns regularly will know I never stop banging on about!

I only wrote last week about the £47,000 of extra funding going into our town’s grassroots sports facilities for things like new goalposts and better kit, and I’ve worked relentlessly in Parliament to improve access to sports, particularly for people in our most disadvantaged areas.

Last week I brought the Prime Minister to Nottingham Forest to support the club's new strategy to invest in local sport facilities, and getting young people more active.

The owner and chairman laid out their vision, and a new partnership with E'On, with universities and others, to help more young people to be more active.

It was fantastic to hear their passion for the area and willingness to invest in the community.

They're also working with other elite sports clubs, across football, cricket, ice hockey, tennis and loads more (we have amazing clubs here in our county already) to open up new pathways into elite sport.

If you can see it, you can be it, and it’s great that a whole range of clubs want to inspire talented young people to succeed.

The Owner also made a huge commitment to deliver new sports facilities across our county, and in places like Mansfield, helping to achieve an ambition that we share to ensure that all of our young people can access great facilities, and said he'll invest “whatever it takes” to deliver on his vision.

It’s fantastic to see this partnership come together, and I’m so grateful for the leadership the club have shown in bringing a partnership of elite clubs, public and private sector organisations together to work towards something amazing.

As a sports nut, I believe firmly in the power of sport in the development of our young people, and what it does for their health, discipline, teamwork, commitment and resilience.

I also know how much our local football clubs mean to communities; how many people the Mansfield Town and Football in the Community sport in our town. It has a huge impact, and sport can be a really powerful tool to help people.

That’s why I’ve worked so hard to bring about more access to sports in Mansfield, and if elected as the region’s Mayor next month I'd build on this further.

I want to ensure that every single young person can access great local sports teams and clubs, no matter where they live, and help to tackle the health and social inequalities across our area through sport.