Ben Bradley Column: I’m looking forward to seeing Government plans coming to fruition

It was a strange sight, seeing Prince Charles delivering the speech rather than the Queen herself, and it’s just about unique in our history, but I would like to send her my best wishes, along with I’m sure, everyone across Mansfield and Warsop. It was good to see her out and about in Windsor at the weekend.

The Queen’s speech is actually written by the Government, and the Monarch reads what effectively is a list of the laws the Government plan to introduce. By my count, there was 38 separate Bills that were mentioned in the speech, all of which I hope will deliver on the people’s priorities and why people lent the Conservatives their votes in 2019. These are long term goals and changes because, by their very nature, introducing new laws can be a complicated and lengthy process.

One issue I am pleased the Government is focusing on is unleashing our newfound freedoms, now that we have left the European Union. I’ve said for a long time that people voted for Brexit for many different reasons, and it is vital we unleash this potential. Despite the challenges of Covid, we’ve ended freedom of movement, stopped paying into the EU gravy train and its institutions and now we will get to work ending its anti-competitive regulations and make ourselves a more free and liberal society. Less bureaucracy means less time wasted, and more resources spent on creating wealth and growing the economy.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Along this, the Government is also committed to cutting crime in this Queen’s Speech. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill will bear down on criminals who abuse our economy and has been a huge area of discussion and importance following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. We’re obviously hitting Russia with significant sanctions and the new legislation will further support those kinds of measures.

The Public Order Bill will also give the police new powers to deal with the tactics of those trying to disrupt people going about their daily lives. This builds on the work done in the previous parliamentary session with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. In recent years we’ve seen mass disruption and chaos as people have glued themselves to motorways or smashed windows. That’s not legitimate protest, it’s a crime, and we need to empower our Police and Courts to crack down on it.

Arguably the biggest thing in the speech for our areas was the Government’s long awaited Levelling Up Bill. I have spoken about this a lot, and it is hugely important we deliver more money and investment into the regions in the UK that have been too long left behind, with the East Midlands being the perfect example of this. We’re always at the bottom of those charts for investment, but this Bill will enable our East Midlands Combined Authority, bringing new powers and funds to our area. Our analysis shows that this is worth a minimum of £13 extra pounds of investment for every one that’s spent, and that figure is likely to be much higher. That’s a massive opportunity. This Bill will mean more decisions are made her by local leaders, closer to communities, so that we can be more focused on local priorities.

It was fantastic to hear what the Government has planned, and I look forward to it coming to fruition.