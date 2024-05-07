Ben Bradley column: I’ll always continue to secure funding to improve our area

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

My campaign led with a positive vision for our town’s future, that I know resonated with people on doorsteps across our villages, towns and cities.

Although our new regional mayor now won’t be me, they will still have the chance to fix our roads, improve public transport and attract new investment for our region.

It’s something I will continue to push for in my role as a council leader, where I will work with our new regional mayor to deliver on these priorities.

I’ve worked with the Government to secure the £4 billion of new funding our mayor will have at their disposal to do this, which includes our £1.5 billion Transport Fund.

I know the levers we need to pull to get this funding delivered from the Government, and I will of course always continue to work in your best interests and continue to secure more new funding where possible as your MP.

I will ensure I hold our new mayor to account too, ensuring to the best of my ability our region attracts growth and creates new jobs, giving you more freedom to get on in life.

And I will challenge our new mayor on any decision they may make that undermines this principle, such as introducing new taxes or charging you for getting into your car.

It’s vital this combined authority works, and this new investment finally brings us up to speed with the surrounding regions.

I know we’ve been underfunded for such a long time and I know the combined authority will have the powers to change this – so I will work to hold our new mayor to account and make sure their decisions benefit you and your community.

Although I’m disappointed not to have been chosen to deliver the funding I’ve spent the last two years negotiating with the Government for, it has to be only a positive thing that our new combined authority will soon be up and running and this new funding will be arriving.

In these elections, I can only ever try my best to set out a vision and work as hard as I can to reach you and win over your support.

In recent times the national picture has overshadowed these local elections.

But whether I’m the regional mayor, or Mansfield’s MP, I will always continue to secure the funding and the levers necessary to improve our area and deliver a better future for everyone.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support me last week.