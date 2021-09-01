Ben Bradley Column: I will ensure Mansfield has a strong voice in Parliament

I hope all my constituents with children managed to get some valuable family time before school starts again and hopefully after the pandemic we go back to some form of normality. For me, I have enjoyed spending some much needed time with my family and in the constituency before heading back to Parliament for a couple of days a week, next week.

Being Mansfield’s MP is such a huge honour. Particularly with my role as leader of the County Council I believe that can really use these two positions to work for the people of Mansfield and Warsop, and for the whole of Nottinghamshire. I am looking forward to being back in London raising constituents’ concerns making sure Mansfield have a strong voice in Parliament. There have been a number of major national issues this summer that have, quite understandably, lead people to contact me this summer. It’s important that I hear your views so that I can represent our area in Parliament this autumn.

Our system of Government is complex and has different levels, each with different responsibilities. It can be confusing for everyone to determine who is the best person to contact if you have an issue or concern. In my role as Member of Parliament I vote on National issues and legislation in the House of Commons; on issues that can affect the whole Country. I’m often able to act as an intermediary and work with Councils to try and get responses to queries raised by constituents so, if you’re not sure who is responsible for your issue, my office can be a good contact and we can point you in the right direction. I can also be contacted for national policy queries, which I can then take directly to Government.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Being a County Councillor for Mansfield North and the leader of the County Council has, so far since May, been a positive experience. I feel more informed as your local MP because I’m now directly responsible for a number of the local services that residents often ask me about, and that I often need to raise in Parliament. Seeing the challenges of delivering local services first hand is certainly helpful in understanding how national policy affects us locally. I am also in a privileged position where I can talk to Government in a way other Council leaders can’t, which I hope can benefit our County – including Mansfield – as we seek investment and new jobs for our area. It’s going to be a busy summer with a number of key decisions to make, both nationally and locally. I’m looking forward to it.