​It’s no easy thing to stand for election and put yourself out there, it’s a brave thing to do, and so I’d like to say ‘well done’ to everyone who stood - from all parties actually - and was willing to try and do something positive for their community.

In the run-up to the election, it was brilliant to see many of our candidates working hard to sort local issues even before being elected; lobbying Mansfield District Council on town centre issues such as broken lifts and toilets and getting street signs cleaned and replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s refreshing to see that there are passionate local people who are willing to lead by example and fight for the quality of local services that Mansfield residents deserve.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Although the results did not translate to a Conservative-controlled Mansfield District Council, which of course was the result I would love to see, we have once again made some fantastic gains that now put the Conservatives as the second largest party at MDC, up from fourth place before.

This is the first time the Conservatives has been the main opposition to Labour in Mansfield in decades! I’m really proud of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In practice, the success of electing many new Conservative district councillors will put MDC on a longer-term path for the kind of change I and many others believe now needs to happen.

The new Conservative councillors that were elected will bring a whole host of fresh ideas to the table, along-with much-needed scrutiny of our town’s executive mayor.

‘I want to make clear from the off that I will continue to work with Mayor Andy Abrahams and the Labour group, and with anyone willing to drive things forward and deliver for Mansfield,’ says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

Over the next four years of the election cycle at MDC, he must move on from ‘plans’ and ‘strategies’ to delivery for residents, getting the millions of ‘Levelling Up’ funding from the Government spent and projects delivered, changing our town centre, improving social housing and boosting life chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative group will hold the new Labour administration to account on these things.

I want to thank Mansfield residents who voted for our fantastic candidates at this election. I know that these new Conservative councillors will work tirelessly over the next four years for their community.

Overall, of course, it was a tricky set of elections nationally for my party, and there are many lessons to learn.

The Prime Minister said that these outcomes reflect the fact that the public need ‘delivery’ and expect to see us tackling the key challenges he has identified: improving the economy, cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping the boats, in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s right, and he has a year or so to prove to people that he will get these things done, and to regain that public trust.Here in Mansfield, can I say congratulations to Mayor Andy Abrahams and the Labour group, and make clear from the off that I will continue to work with them, and with anyone who is willing, to drive things forward and deliver for Mansfield.