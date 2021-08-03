Ben Bradley column: I think PM has done as good a job as anyone could have during incredibly challenging period

Nobody could have predicted the last 18 months, but, in the circumstances, I think he has done as good a job as anyone could have, steering this country through totally unprecedented times

In the circumstances, the highlight of course must be our our amazing and historic vaccination programme allowing us to begin to unlock the country.

Nine in ten adults have received their first jab and seven in ten their second. This is an amazing achievement that we all should be proud of and by the end of September all adults will have been offered their second dose. We're leading the world.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Notts County Council leader.

He got Brexit done by leaving the EU, delivering on our promise to the British people. Leaving the EU has given us the freedom to develop one of the fastest vaccine roll-outs in the world, establish eight freeports across the country, install a points-based immigration system, and negotiate new trade deals with the EU and almost 70 other countries.

He's delivered the biggest cash boost in history for our NHS and locked that increase into law, safeguarding it for future generations. He’s delivering a £14.4 billion funding boost for schools over three years, levelling up education.

We have recruited almost 9,000 new police officers, delivering on our pledge to hire 20,000 by 2023. We have boosted police funding by £636 million this year, ensuring frontline officers have everything need to keep us safe. We have overhauled terrorist sentencing and monitoring laws through our Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act. We have introduced our Nationality and Borders Bill, to fix our broken asylum system.

We are investing in the Towns Fund, boosting local economies, we are reforming our railways and establishing Freeports which will boost investment to the East Midlands. Next up is the £4.9 billion levelling up fund.

