I want to welcome this new approach that largely echoes what we’ve been saying here in Nottinghamshire and are now starting to deliver on at County Hall.

The issue of social care is really important to me; Mansfield and Ashfield have the highest levels of children classed as vulnerable across the whole of Nottinghamshire and therefore demand on social care services is high and in need of reform.

This plan aims to keep families together and children within their existing communities, whilst providing vital help at the source to those families who need it.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

The evidence is clear that children who grow up in a loving and stable home have the best outcomes in life.

That’s why I’m really pleased this plan involves getting local help in place early to help families overcome issues such as addiction, domestic abuse and mental health, and ensuring that parents don’t end up in a position where they are no longer able to care for their children.

The current formula of local authorities swooping in and taking kids into care doesn’t work.

It’s an approach that throws everything up in the air for children who are already some of the most vulnerable people in society, removing any remaining stability left in their lives, and often leaves local authorities picking up the pieces for decades to come.Of course placing children into residential care must be an option in the worst circumstances, like when it’s a matter of their own personal safety, but it should be the last resort.

I’m pleased therefore that this government report puts family-like placements at the heart of the care system, so where possible, vulnerable children won’t be separated from their families even if they are removed from their home.

It’s also great to see the Government backing foster carers, with above-inflation increases in their allowance to help cover the increasing costs of caring for a child in their home.

This is alongside the existing investment over the next two years of £25 million in recruitment and retention of foster carers.

This government report is crucial to creating a better and more sustainable social care system, so I’m happy that there’s £200m of funding to implement this.

It’s also been announced that there will be 45 ‘early projects’ taking place to begin this transformation in our children’s social care system.

As someone who’s responsible for the delivery of social care and looking after Nottinghamshire’s most vulnerable people, I’ll be asked to be part of those projects.

It is really positive to see the start of a plan from central government that aligns with what we want to achieve in the county.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for our local authority to work with the Government and see Nottinghamshire become one of these areas to pilot this strategy and bring improved social care services to places like Mansfield.