Things are a lot more sane up here, I must say, and I always enjoy speaking to local residents. It’s one of the things I enjoy most about my job.

My team and I have been out and about all over Mansfield over the past few weeks and will be continuing to do so. We have been delivering some local updates, keeping you in the know on exciting developments regarding devolution and delivering an immigration survey to get your views.

The survey is just one way I’m trying to get your opinions, which will allow me to feed in and try to shape our policy around local views.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

We don’t have the resources to deliver one to every constituent, as it’s all done by volunteers. However there is also an online version of the survey which can be found at benbradleymp.com

I have also been spending some time visiting local businesses.

The Little Lotion Company had a pop-up shop in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and it was great to go down and hear their local success story, as well as Cowens on Commercial Gate, which is growing and training more local people.

The range of local and national events happening over the next couple of weeks is exciting to see.

Have a look at the Mansfield Museum’s schedule. They are holding loads of different events throughout the summer holidays.

We also have the first Nottinghamshire Day Festival being held at Sherwood Forest at the end of August.

Our country parks around North Nottinghamshire, like Rufford Abbey, are free to use, and of course we’ve got the Tour of Britain returning to Nottinghamshire, with the finish line in Mansfield.

Mansfield Council is holding a number of summer events too – search for ‘Mansfield Summer Festival’.

Stags had their first game on Saturday. After a valiant effort last season that saw us all take the trip to Wembley, it was good to see them back out on the pitch.

Forest kick off the first Premier League campaign for 23 years this weekend at Newcastle. After the incredible success for the Lionesses in the Women’s Euros Final on Sunday, it makes you think anything is possible.

It is great to see the growth and interest around women’s football during the competition.

With all of that going on, I for one cannot wait to spend my time in Mansfield over the summer.