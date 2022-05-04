On Thursday, that session came to an end ahead of a new Queen’s speech next week.

Over the last 12 months, we have seen 49 new Bills made into law on all manner of subjects.

Each of those Bills are vitally important for the functioning of our country and for delivering on the people’s priorities that led the Conservatives to win a huge majority in the 2019 election.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

As each session comes to an end, there’s always a busy and stressful few weeks where we have to make sure the Bills currently going through Parliament achieve Royal Assent – for them to become law – otherwise it all gets scrapped.

The Nationality and Borders Bill and the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill have been particularly important as the House of Lords had continued time and time again to try to stop these bills passing into law.

Thankfully last week, the Lords finally relented and listened to the Government and to MPs.

After many hours of debate and many votes, the Nationality and Borders Bill has achieved Royal Assent and is now enshrined in law.

Along with the new Rwanda offshore processing plan, it means that if you come here in a small boat instead of by legitimate means, there is a fair chance you’ll end up in Rwanda rather than the UK.

While the opposition have slated the plans repeatedly, we have already seen the result of this starting to come into effect with the numbers of migrants crossing the channel already falling rapidly.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill has also now been made law. This landmark act allows the Government to give stronger sentences for those who commit the worst crimes in our society.

Alongside this, the police will have further powers to stop the disruptive and damaging protests that people, such as Insulate Britain, Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, have carried out. Peaceful protest will always be allowed.

Next week, the Queen will return to Parliament to deliver the Government’s plans for the next year’s session.

I look forward to seeing how the Government plans to continue to deliver for the people of Mansfield and Warsop, along with continuing to support our economy as we recover from Covid.