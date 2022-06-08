It was truly brilliant to see Mansfield and the whole of the country unite to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event and thank Her Majesty for her 70 years of service to our United Kingdom.

I was lucky enough to spend the jubilee bank holidays enjoying our local parks in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire with my family.

In Yeoman Hill Park, we took in a brilliant Moonshiners performance and enjoyed the free cake on offer, which was delicious, while at the Proms in Berry Hill Park we played some mini golf and sat down to watch some classic Punch and Judy.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

We also joined the jubilee veterans’ breakfast and sat down to watch the Trooping of the Colour in Thoresby Courtyard.

It was really great to see the community out over the bank holidays and getting involved in the celebrations of all our Queen has done for us.

However, these were not the only ways Mansfield celebrated the Jubilee. You may have seen the fabulous knitted and crocheted crowns, guardsman and all sorts of other royal icons dotted on postboxes and around town.

I haven’t been lucky enough to meet the people making them, but if you are reading this, I would just like to say thank you.

One of the other ways in which we were all encouraged to mark the jubilee was with street parties.

In Mansfield, we had more than 20 local street parties, showing the level of community spirit we are lucky to have in our area. I hope everyone had an amazing time, I have seen some of the pictures and they looked brilliant.

On top of all of the local celebrations, we were lucky as a nation to witness some amazing scenes outside of Buckingham Palace. The jubilee flypast and Trooping the Colour kicked off the show by demonstrating both the fascinating history and immense skill and discipline of our armed forces.

The Platinum Pageant provided a brilliant sight of icons of British culture parading down the Mall.

The surprise of the Queen emerging on the balcony and the crowd proudly belting out our national anthem was probably the best ending to the Jubilee we could have hoped for.

I hope that everyone managed to take part in the celebrations, even in a small way, and enjoyed the occasion. The only thing left to say is: thank you Ma’am for your service to our country and long may it continue!