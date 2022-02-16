Since the start of the pandemic, I am sure none of us have really known what the future had in store.

I’m sure no-one could have foreseen spending more than £370 billion in support of people and businesses over the past two years.

To put this amount into perspective, the entire budget in 2018-19 of the Department for Work and Pensions, which is the highest spending Government department, was £187bn.

Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

This shows the monumental cost Covid had and the importance of putting the country back on a strong, economic footing.

Through the Government’s ambitious levelling up projects, our skills agenda, investing in new, green technologies to name just a few, we are seeing jobs being created which is moving us forward.

Our Plan For Jobs has been working to create jobs, not just for now, but for the future.

Given last week was National Apprenticeships Week, I couldn’t let this pass without mentioning the fantastic work the Government is doing to promote opportunities for youngsters that don’t all revolve around going to university.

Since 2010, more than 13,000 people have undertaken apprenticeships in Mansfield and have utilised the ability to learn and earn.

The Government is working to create more opportunities like these in the Skills Bill which is returning to Parliament next week.

This includes investing an extra £3.8bn in further education and skills by 2024-25. This further highlights the Government’s commitment to supporting our growth and our young people, and presents us with a big opportunity in Mansfield.

Plans for the East Midlands Freeport are progressing and aim to create more than 60,000 jobs in the East Midlands, along with bringing £8.4bn to our local economy. The majority of these jobs are not actually on the site themselves, but in the wider supply chain, meaning a big boost for business all around the region, including Mansfield.

No single policy can create the growth and jobs we need to fully recover following Covid.

The Government is working across a range of sectors to get us on to the front foot as we recover from Covid. I am excited about what the future holds locally.