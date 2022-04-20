Firstly, funding.

In the little more than three-and-a-half months since Christmas, we have seen huge rafts of money come our way.

This funding includes extra cash for improving our school outcomes, as Nottinghamshire has been picked as one of 55 areas of the country to get further support from the Government to improve local education provision.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture taken by Tracey Whitefoot.

Cultural organisations have also got the chance to bid for funding as part of the Government’s £75 million boost in culture funding across the UK, where Mansfield has been named as a priority place.

Mansfield is also receiving a £31,264 funding boost to support domestic abuse victims.

We’ve secured more than £183,000 to boost the provision of Changing Places toilets in our local area.

West Nottinghamshire College has also been picked as one of a number of further education colleges to receive as part of a £400m package to improve buildings and upgrade campuses.

“We’ve also seen more evidence that the Government is listening to Mansfield’s voice and acting upon it”, writes Coun Ben Bradley.

As a further education ambassador, I am passionate about making sure our children get the best start in life.

The Government has launched the Skills for Life campaign, which will support people of all ages.

It helps people with everything from basic numeracy and literacy up to advanced technical qualifications – and many are free.

The Government also listened to my calls to ensure students study worthwhile degrees and are offered a range of different pathways, by making big reforms to higher education, so fewer people will take poor quality courses at poor institutions.

Alongside this, we’ve seen the Way to Work scheme which will support more people on benefits get into work and find good and long-term jobs.

Last week, the Government announced major changes that will see illegal migrants transferred to Rwanda to have their applications processed, rather than being put up in hotels here.

If you’re interested in seeing more detail, my website benbradleymp.com has reams of information about the various funding packages.