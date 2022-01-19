So last week in Westminster, I was on the case, including meeting with the Chancellor about this subject, whilst also speaking in the chamber in a debate on energy prices.

The higher inflation that we are seeing is largely down to global factors, relating to the fallout from the pandemic and a global spike in energy costs.

Clearly the Government doesn’t have all the answers, or directly control the prices, but it is committed to supporting people with their rising bills.

The Government already announced the £500 million household support fund, designed to help the most vulnerable households during the course of this winter. There was also the change to the universal credit taper rate, to ensure those in work can keep more of their own money, which adds up to about £1,000 extra a year. The national living wage is also seeing a rise, which will come into effect in April.

Existing schemes include the Warm Homes Discount and Cold Weather Payments which provide targeted support to those facing the most hardship due to the price increases.

The Government has committed to reviewing what action can be taken on energy bills. There have been calls to cut VAT on energy bills and Ministers have said that this is under active consideration.

It’s worth saying that, while reducing VAT would cut prices, it would also mean spending taxpayers’ money on lowering energy bills for a lot of people who don’t need it, and are not struggling.

When I spoke in the Chamber, I raised the issue of ‘green levies’ on energy bills. While we all agree that diversifying our energy production is vital, and by having more sources of renewable energy in the UK we will be less susceptible to changes in global energy prices, in the short term people are paying an extra 12 per cent on bills to fund it – and that is a problem. I definitely think this is one area where we could help put pounds back in people’s pockets.

The cost of living will be a huge issue in the months ahead, and though the Government doesn’t control global prices, it is committed to helping wherever it can.

You can get information about existing schemes on gov.uk with the Government set to introduce additional support in the weeks ahead.