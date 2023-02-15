I’m a big supporter of apprenticeships and last year I got the chance to visit the Centre for Fusion Energy in Culham, Oxfordshire, where the UK Atomic Energy Authority has set up a skills and apprenticeship academy.

On speaking to the apprentices there, it became clear how instrumental apprenticeships can be in ensuring that both theoretical knowledge and practical real world experience can go hand-in-hand, ensuring we’re giving the next generation the skills to succeed in this vital industry for the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Monday, I was with Science Minister George Freeman at West Burton in Nottinghamshire, which is soon to be the site of the UK’s first Fusion reactor worth £20bn of investment.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I was pleased that we were able to announce plans for another skills and apprenticeship academy at this site, just like the one at Culham, providing some amazing opportunities and careers in a highly skilled sector for people all over Nottinghamshire in the future.

These apprentices will be some of the first local people to work on the cutting edge of Nuclear Fusion, a technology that is likely in the next few decades to become the biggest source of clean energy not just in the UK but around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m excited to see the direction that apprenticeships take over the coming years. The obsession previous governments have had to send every child to university has led to vital skills shortages and a lack of practical experience in sectors like this, limiting the potential of our workforce for these future jobs.

So it’s great the Government has recognised this with the announcement that degree level apprenticeships are to be featured alongside traditional degree options on the UCAS website.

“​It’s great the Government has recognised this with the announcement that degree level apprenticeships are to be featured alongside traditional degree options on the UCAS website”, writes Coun Ben Bradley MP.

This will make a big difference to those weighing up their options with further education, showing parity between these two choices and helping prospective students to make an informed decision about the style of learning that works for them, without compromising on the level of attainment achieved at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also acknowledges the preferences of so many employers now to bring people in to learn on the job, combining valuable time to focus in the classroom developing key knowledge related to the role, whilst being able to actively develop apprentices within the business.

Not just that, but as is so often overlooked in traditional qualifications, apprentices make it so easy to ensure that the output of what is being taught in the classroom and in the workplace is relevant to what that employer needs, it can be tailored to ensure success for the business and the apprentice!

This vital investment in apprenticeships is most welcome for places like Mansfield, opening up more opportunities and routes into sectors for people to learn the skills needed for some amazing jobs in the future.