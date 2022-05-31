Ben Bradley Column: From football to the Jubilee, it’s all happening in Mansfield at the moment

These things happen, but it’s been a great season, particularly the amazing recovery after a tough start.

The Radfords, CEO David Sharpe, Nigel Clough, the players and everyone at Mansfield Town deserve a huge amount of praise and credit, and despite the result, it was great to get our big day out at Wembley! I have no doubt Stags will be up there challenging again next season.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be going again too, in the Premier League for the first time since I was eight.

Ben Bradley.

As a Forest fan myself, I took my own eight-year-old to the match on Sunday, and told him that the feeling of winning that game at full-time is as good as it gets in football. Amazing scenes!

Again, what a turnaround and what a story under Steve Cooper, and just like Stags they’ve gone from bottom to top, and to Wembley. Massive congratulations to everyone at the club!

We have another big weekend to come, of course. After a great build-up of community preparations, the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend is just around the corner.

Across the county, we’ve seen an array of posters, banners and competitions, all in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There will be plenty of Jubilee celebrations across the area over the next few days.

I would like to say a special thank you to all those who have organised events for the upcoming weekend, it will be a fantastic few days to come together and enjoy some community spirit.

In Mansfield, this Bank Holiday weekend, there is a jam-packed schedule of celebration, with Mansfield District Council organising the Jubilee Proms and a Picnic in the Park on Friday, June 3, from 11am to 4pm in Berry Hill Park.

This will be followed by a wonderful spectacle of Mansfield town centre lit up to mark the Jubilee Beacon celebrations.

As well, Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group is hosting a Picnic in the Park event on Thursday, June 2, from noon to 2pm at Yeoman Hill Park with free refreshments, a great selection of treats and more live music to enjoy.

There are all sorts of other events too, just search ‘Nottinghamshire Jubilee’ and have a look at the full list on the county council website.