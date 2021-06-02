Ben Bradley Column: Focusing on local challenges is what matters most to residents

Focusing on local challenges, from sorting out the roads to supporting new jobs or training; it's the stuff that matters to most people on a day to day basis.

The key issues that were raised with us on doorsteps in the recent local elections weren’t about No10’s wallpaper choices, they were about our highways, the town centre, green spaces… Residents wanted to talk about their street and their job, not about politicians. That’s why, in my first weeks in charge at NCC, we’ve set about working on those priorities.

We want to be more innovative in how we deliver services. Too often help is distant from people who need it, and too often – all over the country – we only offer support when things have already gone wrong. To make an impact in people’s lives (and in their wallets through Council tax) we can focus on preventative services, which will improve outcomes and cut costs when fewer people need that acute care later one. It might be youth services, family hubs, addiction services, supported accommodation… none of it makes the 10 o’clock news, but it can have a huge impact. It’s what most of us get in to politics for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

On day one, we’ve established a cross-party panel to review how we repair and maintain our roads in Nottinghamshire, with a view to doing things better. Anybody, of any party, who was out on the doorstep during the local elections can tell you just how many times potholes and the poor state of roads were mentioned and how important this issue is to people.

It’s the local bit that matters to people. How does that impact my life? How will that help my friends and my family to do better? How will it make my street safer, or look nicer, or make my commute easier? As the media all bang on about Dominic Cummings or whether the decor in Downing Street came from John Lewis, residents would be forgiven for rolling their eyes, turning off the tv or the radio, closing their newspapers. Let’s instead focus on the things that matter; particularly on delivering on the issues we’ve heard direct from our constituents in recent weeks. Potholes over posturing, service delivery over slanging matches.