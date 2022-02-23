Residents in certain parts of town, like Ladybrook or Ravensdale for example, will know only too well what problems and damage can be caused by surface water flooding, which has been known to turn Ladybrook Lane into a river.

Mansfield sits in a bowl, with all the surface water running towards the town centre.

This scheme, which is a unique project for the UK, is going to help protect our town through sustainable drainage systems to mitigate the risk of flooding during major storms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Part funded by the Government and created by Severn Trent, working alongside local councils, it will bring a flood – excuse the pun – of investment and exciting new opportunities to Mansfield.

One of the main schemes in this project is creating Sustainable Drainage Systems, otherwise known as SuDS.

These systems will prevent flooding and allow water to drain through green spaces and specially designed permeable tarmac in the town centre, while also giving our famous town a new breath of life.

Over the years, with more urbanisation of our cities and towns, we have seen more concrete and tarmac, which leaves water nowhere to go.

“I am delighted Mansfield is at the heart of change in the country, and this year we’ll start to see that investment becomes real,” says Coun Ben Bradley. Picture by Google Maps.

So, while flood relief is the key, this new scheme will also create green spaces and more attractive streets for people to enjoy.

We will have shallow basins and planters built around the town centre which will catch rainwater and water that runs off the man-made structures, which can freely soak into the earth.

Alongside these, we will see rain gardens built which are channels of different types of grasses alongside streets and in the town.

One of my priorities was to bring investment to regenerate our town centre. I am delighted we already have money guaranteed with £12.3m coming in the Town Deal. This includes various projects such as investment in a new Meden Sports Centre, with match-funding provided from Sport England.

All these announcements are alongside the huge amounts of focus and money coming our way as part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

I am delighted Mansfield is at the heart of change in the country.

This year we’ll start to see that investment becomes real.