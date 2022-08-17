Ben Bradley Column: Exciting times lie ahead as we revamp those areas that need it most

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, we submitted a £20m bid to bring the empty Beales store and Stockwell Gate back to life, reintroducing public services to the town centre along with business and innovation space.

In truth, a building the size of the old Beales store is never going to be suitable for retail these days, the market just isn't there for it, so we need to reimagine what the town centre is for.

More public services, more leisure and culture; we're investing in bringing new things into the town that can attract people in.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

This in turn helps boost the retail offer with new customers.

The county and district councils are working together, along with partners, to create a new civic hub in town and revitalise one of the biggest empty premises we've got.

The hub will offer new food and drink vendor opportunities while also being a central base for many of the services that are provided throughout the constituency.

This bid goes hand in hand with the larger levelling up bid that is so important for Mansfield.

A further £15m-plus has also been invested by the private sector, to turn the skeleton of the old bus station in to new outlets and, in due course, a hotel.

We saw these new food outlets opening at the beginning of the Summer and the buzz surrounding it was great.

We've also seen a new hotel opening up on the vacant old Gala site and other vacant old buildings, like the old Urban Cherry on Church Street, are to become new residential space.

These investments are very much needed and show that Mansfield is on the up!

There has also been a £76 million investment by Severn Trent to help control flooding, that we’ve been talking about for a while now. Whilst this investment will help manage the risk of flooding it will also create multiple green spaces throughout the town centre.

This will have fantastic environmental benefits but will also benefit the local economy, making our town centre a more attractive and pleasant place to spend time.Things take time, but there is significant funding coming in to our town centre, helping us to change the offer and make it more attractive and sustainable.

These changes are happening, at varying speeds, but the work and years of planning behind the scenes is increasingly visible, with lots of projects coming to fruition in 2022.

Add in some of the other plans outside of the town itself, like a new health and leisure centre in Warsop and the rebuilding and regeneration of parts of Bellamy Road estate, and there’s absolutely loads going on.

Very exciting prospects for the local area!