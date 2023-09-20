Ben Bradley column: Ending the people trafficking trade is one of the Prime Minister's priorities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Labour’s plan would see the UK sign up to an agreement with the EU, where we would accept a quota of migrants from other safe European countries each year.

This plan would create a legitimate “back door” to the UK for those camping in Calais, enabling them to dodge our visa rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s estimated it would open the door to 100,000 more migrants every year, as well as surrendering control to the EU over parts of our migration policy - control the EU didn’t even have when we were a member!As part of their plan for illegal migration, Labour also say they will empty the migrant hotels within their first year in office, but here’s the question. With 100,000 MORE migrants in the UK, where would they empty them to?In Mansfield alone, we have thousands of people waiting for council housing to become available, if they really are to empty the hotels at the same time as inviting more in, will this mean migrants jump the queue for housing? What about access to GP services and our NHS?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Granted, the Government hasn't found the answer to small boat crossings yet. I freely admit that although numbers are down by well over 10 per cent versus last year, there’s still a lot more to do.

But as it stands, ending the people trafficking trade and restoring security on our borders is a stated aim of the UK and one of the PM's key priorities.

We now know that if Labour win, they won't try to stop it at all. They'll legitimise it and bring in even more migrants from Europe!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this announcement last week, Labour have proven that they fail to understand the sense of injustice and the strength of feeling the British people have on this issue.

‘Granted, the Government hasn't found the answer to small boat crossings yet. But as it stands, ending the people trafficking trade and restoring security on our borders is a stated aim of the UK and one of the PM's key priorities,’ says Coun Ben Bradley MP.’

The people of Mansfield know that the answer is not about opening up unlimited legal routes for economic migrants to come to the UK.

It is about a fair immigration system, control of our borders, and the ability for British citizens to fairly access the services they pay for.

Whilst I’m the first to say that Government must do more, and do it faster when it comes to stopping the boats, at least it is a clear commitment with visible steps being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re aiming to break the business model of the people smugglers and we’ve legislated to ensure that anybody coming here illegally will never be allowed to stay here.

There is a willingness to accept that this is a major issue, and to deal with the challenge.

Our Illegal Migration Act, which has already passed through Parliament, continues to be held back by lawyers. Our Rwanda removals scheme continues to be dragged through the courts.

In a month’s time, the Supreme Court will have the opportunity to rule in favour of this Act, allowing the Government to get on with the Rwanda plan, protect our borders and deliver a fair outcome for the British people.