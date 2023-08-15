Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

​Rightfully so, being in the public eye comes with a high level of scrutiny and I accept that.

However, it’s frustrating when I receive emails or comments on social media stating ‘you’ve done nothing’ in the roles I have occupied over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agree with me or not on my views, but nobody can legitimately claim I’ve “done nothing”.

In my role as Mansfield’s MP, I’ve directly secured well over £150m of investment into various projects that will deliver real, meaningful, long-term change for our town and its people - but we are also getting things built and delivered for the now too.

We have four schools being rebuilt, a new Community Diagnostic Centre to be completed in 2024, a new leisure centre in Warsop and a new post-16 centre already open - funded through Government capital funds.

But the thing I’m most proud of is not money, actually.

It’s that since I became an MP, Mansfield is now on a totally different trajectory on skills and education to where it was before.

​’The thing I’m most proud of is that Mansfield is now on a totally different trajectory on skills and education to where it was before I became MP. We’re now delivering high quality education and career pathways through a global top university based right here,’ says Ben Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re now delivering high quality education and career pathways into sectors like health and engineering - along with other great careers - through a global top university based right here in Mansfield.

You no longer need to leave if you aspire to have a top notch education and career opportunities.

Our college has gone from failing to excellent, countless schools have gone from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ and we’ve got millions coming our way to invest in skills around engineering and technology.

I wouldn’t say any of that is “nothing”. I’d say that’s life changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At County Hall. I’ve worked to deliver some £30 BILLION of investment into Nottinghamshire, including the new STEP Fusion project that will act as an anchor to make North Nottinghamshire an international hub of fusion and clean energy over the coming decades.

That’s thousands of jobs in an amazing new sector, plus investment in infrastructure and all the knock-on effects this has for the local supply chain in construction and servicing it all.

We’ve got over £8bn coming our way in major rail investment, in a deal I personally negotiated with Number 10, and billions MORE funding for transport and economic development through our fantastic devolution deal.

This deal, an East Midlands Combined Authority, is one that leaders have been trying to secure here for a decade, but only now have succeeded.

Again, something I personally negotiated with Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have major investment opportunities at Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Toton, and nearby in Derbyshire

through Investment Zones and our East Midlands Freeport. Again, that’s not “nothing” – that’s billions of investment, with amazing future careers and opportunities.

Real, meaningful change does not just appear in a couple of years. The big stuff takes time, but we’re sowing the seeds for long term change.