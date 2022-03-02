These devolved powers will mean that local leaders, closer to our communities, can take more decisions about improving services, rather than things being done to us from far away.

It’s clear that the Government has decided that it will use devolution as one of its main mechanisms to pass more funding to local areas, and to help to Level Up disadvantaged communities. In short, we need to be in it, or else we’ll be missing out on that support.

The East Midlands consistently gets the least as things stand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

With the best will in the world, it is just not practical for major government departments that are creating a policy for 65 million people to be able to genuinely meet the needs of individual areas. If we want decisions that work specifically for Mansfield, they need to be taken locally by people who know and understand local communities.

Devolution deals also come with cash, and the stats clearly show that areas like Teesside or the West Midlands have secured way more investment than us since powers were passed down to them.

In Birmingham, they have absolutely flown ahead of us in terms of public and private investment in new developments, job creation, public transport and more.

Local leaders here have been frustrated that we just don’t have the kind of clout or access to the funding that Andy Street has over in the West Midlands, or Ben Houchen in Teesside.

"The good news is that the Government intends to offer these powers and funds to more places, and they’ve said we’re at the front of the queue! It’s a massive opportunity for Mansfield, Notts and the East Midlands”, says Coun Ben Bradley.

The good news is the Government intends to offer these powers and funds to more places, and they’ve said we’re at the front of the queue! It’s a massive opportunity for Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.

I want to work with other local leaders to get the strongest deal possible for our area. These discussions have already begun, and we are working with the Government to ensure we can make this a success.

I’m focused on delivering the best outcomes for local people.

The Government has told us what boxes we need to tick and what structures we need to have in order to deliver all that and I’m going to go away and make sure we tick them.

The potential of a deal like this is absolutely worth having and could make a huge difference.