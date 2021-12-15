This early Christmas present to the community joins the existing ECOnnect zero emission fleet of buses.

I am delighted we have been able to add more ultra-low emission buses to help reduce our carbon footprint.

The fleet is part of our pledge to become carbon neutral in all activities by 2030.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot.

I announced a climate emergency pledge at the start of the new administration, this is something I am totally committed to.

Zero emission buses will help drive forward the county’s progress on its net zero ambitions, I want to make greener travel the convenient choice so people can leave their cars at home.

I’m ambitious to transform bus services across the county and, by working in partnership, we can access our share of the Government’s £3 billion funding.

So far, we have invested £2.4 million in six electric buses, all of which produce zero exhaust emissions, meaning residents and passengers benefit from cleaner air along the routes.

Bus transformation is reflected in our recently launched Council Plan.

The new electric buses are bigger and able to carry more passengers in comfort. There’s less noise and vibrations, meaning a smoother, quieter ride.

In the county, we invest £4.1m in supporting bus services, delivering a well-loved service for the many people who use.

The ECOnnect Berry Hill Flyer (240) will connect residents with key locations in Mansfield such as the bus station, West Nottinghamshire College and Sainsbury’s.

The Berry Hill Flyer is funded by the Lindhurst Group. The new buses will follow the route that serves the new Berry Hill development in Mansfield, helping keep the new community sustainably connected to the town centre.

Working together with partners and combining resources we can also continue to build on investment made in Mansfield bus station, public transport, and nearby local services. I hope the new buses will encourage residents to use a greener way to travel.

Finally, I would also like to thank all the Nottinghamshire transport workers for their hard work over the year, providing a vital service, and wish them a very merry Christmas.