I’ve always supported the government’s plan to ‘off-shore’ those who enter our country illegally to a third country – such as Rwanda – whilst their asylum claim is processed, so I’m pleased that the UK High Court has decided, over Christmas, that this policy is lawful.

So… it’s now time the government got on with resolving this huge injustice.

It was good to see the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on December 13 making clear and measurable commitments to fixing our asylum system.

Coun Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

In light of the fact that 40,000 people have crossed the channel illegally in small boats just this year, action has never been more urgent.

The damage caused through inaction has been felt all around the country, not just on the coast.

When, in November, a local hotel was re-purposed to house migrants, it led to a number of local residents presenting themselves as homeless.

The cost of tackling this challenge, through housing and other support, runs into the millions just in Nottinghamshire alone, and several million pounds A DAY nationally.

This is why I’ve been determined to see robust action being taken because it goes against our basic sense of justice and fairness.

When UK citizens are struggling to access services and support, we should be putting them first!

I’m relieved that common sense has prevailed when it comes to facing off the legal challenges to the Rwanda deal by lefty lawyers.

The result means the Government can finally start taking action to break the business model of the people traffickers, something that opponents of the Rwanda deal seemingly have no alternate plan for.

It’s also good to see the Government take direct action on Albanian migrants, a group largely made up of young adult men, whose swift removal back to Albania will create a significant amount of breathing space for the Home Office to decide on genuine asylum claims.

We’ve seen flights taking off back to Albania already, and more are planned.

My office has been inundated each week with emails from constituents aghast at the ineffectiveness of our asylum system and border security, so I hope with this action from the Government we can start responding with certainty and reassurance that the situation is under control.

I’m confident that if the Government sticks to its plan, things will improve.

We’ll shift the backlog of bogus claims, break the business model of the people smugglers and get the message out that the only way to claim asylum in the UK is from a safe, legal route.

I also know for many of my constituents, despite this good news they will continue to be extremely sceptical about whether this situation will ever be resolved – and rightly so, given recent failures.

I will of course continue to lobby the Government on the migrant crisis until we see some cast-iron results, with hotels emptying and deportation flights leaving regularly.

