Ben Bradley Column: Budget will bring significant benefits to Nottinghamshire

These are just several of the fantastic announcements made by the Chancellor in last week’s Autumn Budget.

The Budget, which is the Government’s economic plan for the coming years, is a chance to put money into areas that need it, whilst supporting specific areas of the economy that have been hit by recent events, such as the retail or hospitality industries following the pandemic.

Firstly, worth saying this Budget brings significant benefits to Nottinghamshire. More funding has been made available to repair potholes, ahead of our new Highways Review reaching a conclusion and a new approach to road maintenance in the coming weeks, and over £40m is to be spent on improving the A614 and completing the Newark southern relief road.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

It was great to see last week’s Budget showing the Government’s intent to support the lowest paid in our society who have been so drastically affected by Covid-19, by increasing the National Living Wage from £8.91 per hour to £9.50 by April 2022.

We have also seen the Universal Credit taper rate reduced by 63% to 55%. This means those on Universal Credit whilst working will pay less tax. This incentivises people to work as much as possible and stops penalising people for wanting to work. That’s exactly the kind of thing Conservative governments should be doing!

I was also delighted to see extra funding in early years care. The first 1,001 days of a child’s life are the most important, and therefore increasing funding in these areas is vital to ensure every child has the best start in life. We’ll see over £300 million of support for families which includes high quality parenting programmes, support with perinatal mental health and funding to create a network of family hubs. This money will make a huge difference to young peoples lives, and as this is something I have been pushing for a long time, I am delighted to see it come to fruition. Again, I hope it will complement the local work we are doing to boost proactive services for children and young people.

The Chancellor also announced the most diverse skills agenda this country has seen in many decades. With skill’s spending increasing by £3.6 billion, we are seeing an increase in funding for apprenticeships, expanding T-Levels, funding for upgrading further education colleges and ensuring we can roll out the Prime Ministers Lifetime Skills Guarantee. As a Further Education Ambassador, I have been pushing for this, and for funding in the right places, for a long time. I am overjoyed that the Government have listened and are putting money into these vital areas.