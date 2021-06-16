Ben Bradley Column: Bringing our towns and cities together could be a real game changer

Major investment in our county of course has a huge knock on effect for Mansfield residents in the form of new jobs, better transport links and more. The gap between Parliament and local stakeholders needs bridging if we are to access the kind of investment from Government that we all want to see, and I’m now perfectly placed to play that role.

The East Midlands hasn’t historically had it’s fair share of either public or private investment. We don’t have an obvious ‘hub’ city in the way that the West Mids has Birmingham or the North West has Manchester, and sometimes that has meant we’ve missed out. Bringing our smaller towns and cities together is part of the answer to our long term plans, as well as getting all of those areas effectively communicating a shared set of priorities to Government.

That’s why I’ve been raising some of the plans for our region in Parliament, including in Prime Minister’s Questions last week. Our East Midlands Freeport is one example, where we have the chance to create a really good environment for business investment and for major companies to come and build their products in the East Midlands. It ties in neatly with plans for a ‘Development Corporation’, which will mean that we have powers devolved to our area to decide what kinds of businesses and infrastructure can go on which land, so that we can move at genuine pace to get things built. Again makes it a really attractive proposition for big businesses to invest.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

The third strand is HS2, and though I know it’s far from universally popular I’d say it is also very much misunderstood. People often say ‘I don’t need to get to Birmingham 20 minutes faster’ and in truth no, me neither… but the benefit of HS2 for our region in particular is not the train line. The benefit is the hub stations, which can form new focal points for major investment; for new and well paid jobs, and for us to lead the world in research and innovation. Tying our town in to an economic hub at Toton (plus further plans at Chesterfield) and being able to hop on a direct train from Mansfield, Woodhouse or Warsop to access tens of thousands of jobs in growing sectors like renewable energy or clean engineering, is an absolute gamechanger for our economy and for future generations. It gives us the chance to join up our local economies and our priorities, by bringing our major towns and cities together in to one hub that can rival Birmingham or Manchester for investment.

None of this is a given, but it’s a prize that is well worth chasing. If we can bring not just ‘jobs’, but innovative, well paid jobs in key sectors to within reach of people in Mansfield we’ll be making big strides forwards.