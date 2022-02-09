The Levelling Up White Paper, released by Michael Gove, is our Government’s flagship policy that aims to spread opportunity across the UK, to areas that have, for too long, been left behind.

The Levelling Up White Paper, which has been in the works since the 2019 General Election, explains how through a raft of different policy announcements, we will see more investment in skills, education, transport, employment opportunities and better training in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire more widely, while also giving more power to local authorities so funding can be better prioritised to deal with specific pressures locally.

One of the most important announcements for our area was the raft of funding for education that will come our way. Through the White Paper, the Government has designated 55 Education Investment Areas in local authorities where educational outcomes are currently the poorest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture taken by Tracey Whitefoot.

Nottinghamshire is one of these, which means our schools will be receiving specialist support to improve the standards for our children.

This will also involve offering retention payments to schools to ensure we can recruit and then keep hold of the very best teachers. Mansfield is at the absolute heart of this education work.

We will also see a major shift of powers from Whitehall to our local areas. The Government is calling this a ‘devolution revolution’ and it will give local leaders more power to deliver our local priorities.

I’ve been working on this for months and I’m delighted Nottinghamshire is one of just nine areas that have been chosen to take this approach, meaning we’ll be among the first to access the benefits of additional powers and funds to improve local services.

“Alongside the town centre work and other projects that are getting ever closer to getting spades in the ground, it all makes me massively hopeful for Mansfield’s future”, says Coun Ben Bradley.

It means we can do more to shape the kinds of jobs and investment that comes to our area, we can do more to support adult learning and ensure that the skills we teach match up to the jobs, and we can get more funding and clout to deliver infrastructure, including the new rail projects.

I’ll be working with other local leaders to take this forward.

Alongside the town centre work and other projects that are getting ever closer to getting spades in the ground, it all makes me massively hopeful for Mansfield’s future.