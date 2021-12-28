Ben Bradley column:

Despite that challenge, I think there is a lot to be optimistic about.

Early next year, we will finally see the Levelling Up white paper, which will outline how the Government plans to manage investment and growth in areas like ours. I am looking forward to seeing the scale of the Government’s ambition when this is announced.

As we’ve said time and time again, it is our job to repay the faith of those who supported us in the last election.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

It is fair to say Covid has put an almighty spanner in the works of the last two years, but we’ve made a start with almost £200m of investment announced for towns across North Notts and major changes to things like our skills and training agenda. The next steps could be exciting.

There are big changes happening in Parliament too. The Police, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Bill will restore confidence in our criminal justice system by ensuring those who commit the worst crimes stay behind bars and that the police have all the tools they need to deal with crime. I know that clearer, tougher sentencing is something people in Mansfield will welcome.

The Nationality and Borders Bill is another big one. I know many are concerned about the number of small boats coming across the Channel. This Bill aims to stop this by introducing life sentences for the people smugglers that put these people in such dangerous situations, among other measures.

Finally, we’ll consider the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill. The impact of ‘cancel culture’ has been really visible in recent years. We all have a right to a view, to hear and understand a range of arguments, and not to be victimised because we disagree.

Universities are where so many young people go to broaden their minds. It’s therefore worrying that in some cases they seem to be told what they are meant to think, rather than these institutions being about debate.