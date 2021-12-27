Ben Bradley column:

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

There are many things to be positive about on our road to economic recovery.

We’ve seen government backing for a HS2 stop in Nottinghamshire, the East Midlands Development Corporation, and the East Midlands Freeport.

HS2 means billions in investment, the Development Corporation will maximise regeneration and the freeport is expected to create 56,000 jobs and a £8.4 billion boost over the next three decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s the planned new village at Top Wighay, near Hucknall, which is set to create around 1,000 jobs and boost the economy by £870m over a decade.

There’s the planned £28.6m project to upgrade the A614 between East Bridgford and Ollerton, which will see six junction improvements to help deliver growth.

Our collaboration with Arc Partnership means more work for local businesses.

More than 75 per cent of suppliers we work with are based in and around Nottinghamshire and 86 per cent are small or medium sized businesses.

We’ve helped secure £4 million of government community renewal funding towards economy-boosting projects for many parts of the county.

These are set to improve job skills, particularly for young people and those who have been made redundant.

Despite the obvious setbacks to tourism, more than half a million visitors have flocked to our three flagship country parks – Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey and Holme Pierrepont.

Work to introduce cutting-edge digital technology in the heart of Sherwood Forest continues, as we work with academic researchers and local businesses.

There’s also the welcome news that the hard-hit hospitality sector will soon be able to claim new government grants worth £6,000, as well as the return of a statutory sick pay rebate scheme.

We’re committed to doing all we can to grow our economy.