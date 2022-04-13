We are not deluding ourselves at the size of the task, but an independent survey saying that Mansfield is the best place in England to start up new businesses is a positive message.

This has not happened by accident. We are proud of the support we give to start-up businesses, assisting with grants, finding premises and giving advice to get them through that challenging first year.

We are making good progress with our six Towns Fund projects, totalling £12.3m. It is important to note the challenges that come with securing government funding, including difficulties securing match funding and managing spiralling inflation rates on a limited budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams

Estimated costs for the Warsop Health Hub have increased from £6m to £7.7m. We are determined to bring back leisure and community provision for Warsop by borrowing to top up the £3m from the Town’s Fund and hope to secure £1.5m from Sports England.

We are not allowing the economic environment to dampen our ambitions. Although the features we want to include in the Berry Hill Destination Park will cost around £6m, and we only have the potential of £3m from the Government, we are designing our maximum aspirations and hope to finance these through future funding opportunities.

We are working to achieve the maximum amount of £20m from the Levelling Up Fund for our Mansfield Connect scheme.

It is fantastic news that Vision West Notts College has attracted an additional £3.9m of funding for the Future Technology Skills and Knowledge Exchange, another Towns Fund project on the old Chesterfield Road site, bringing the investment in future skills to over £8m.

‘An independent survey saying that Mansfield is the best place in England to start up new businesses is a positive message’ says Andy Abrahams this week.

We are pleased to be investing £50k to host the Stage Five finish of the Tour of Britain. In 2018, this event attracted 35,000 visitors, not only a great boost to the economy but it raised the national profile of Mansfield .

I hope you agree Mansfield is punching well above its weight!