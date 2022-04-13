Andy Abrahams column: Mansfield punches well above its weight in number of ways

We have put in place an ambitious set of policies so Mansfield is in a strong position to recover from the pandemic, despite the national economic shockwaves.

By Andy Abrahams
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:00 am

We are not deluding ourselves at the size of the task, but an independent survey saying that Mansfield is the best place in England to start up new businesses is a positive message.

This has not happened by accident. We are proud of the support we give to start-up businesses, assisting with grants, finding premises and giving advice to get them through that challenging first year.

We are making good progress with our six Towns Fund projects, totalling £12.3m. It is important to note the challenges that come with securing government funding, including difficulties securing match funding and managing spiralling inflation rates on a limited budget.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams

Estimated costs for the Warsop Health Hub have increased from £6m to £7.7m. We are determined to bring back leisure and community provision for Warsop by borrowing to top up the £3m from the Town’s Fund and hope to secure £1.5m from Sports England.

We are not allowing the economic environment to dampen our ambitions. Although the features we want to include in the Berry Hill Destination Park will cost around £6m, and we only have the potential of £3m from the Government, we are designing our maximum aspirations and hope to finance these through future funding opportunities.

We are working to achieve the maximum amount of £20m from the Levelling Up Fund for our Mansfield Connect scheme.

It is fantastic news that Vision West Notts College has attracted an additional £3.9m of funding for the Future Technology Skills and Knowledge Exchange, another Towns Fund project on the old Chesterfield Road site, bringing the investment in future skills to over £8m.

‘An independent survey saying that Mansfield is the best place in England to start up new businesses is a positive message’ says Andy Abrahams this week.

We are pleased to be investing £50k to host the Stage Five finish of the Tour of Britain. In 2018, this event attracted 35,000 visitors, not only a great boost to the economy but it raised the national profile of Mansfield .

I hope you agree Mansfield is punching well above its weight!

