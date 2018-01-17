COLUMN: Would you ever consider surgery?

Everyone has their insecurities, right? Perhaps you feel that your nose is a little too big, or wish you were blessed with thicker lips?

I know that I have my fair share of insecurities and in a world plagued by social media, and the edited, perfect uploads from beautiful celebrities and models, there’s an amplified pressure to look good.

Every time I unlock my phone, and check in to one social media or another, I am left feeling inadequate, aware of every single one of my flaws.

Whether it’s heavily filtered selfies, or warped bikini shots made possible not by the gym, but by Photoshop, there’s always someone to look at. But, would you ever consider surgery to achieve these looks and eradicate nsecurities?

I recently had my eyebrows microbladed, which for those of you who don’t know, is a form of semi-permenant make-up. While the procedure is not as invasive or long-lasting as plastic surgery, I have been warned against having it done by almost everyone I have told.

Microblading is essentially having hair drawn into where eyebrows should naturally be. I am not blessed with natural brows, only sparse, thin, and uneven ones. Since having the procedure done, I am so much more confident.

While having eyebrows may seem slightly redundant and unimportant to some people reading this, it has been life changing for me. Since having my brows microbladed, I have been able to appreciate how plastic surgery may improve somebody’s quality of life, and while I would never have a surgical procedure done myself, I can now understand why people do.

If you’re so insecure about something, and wake up every morning conscious of it, then I believe that plastic surgery is an option, as long as you are aware of the potential complications.

My one concern with people who receive a lot of plastic surgery is any health implications.

It doesn’t matter to me how anyone looks, I will always treat them the same, regardless, but I am very aware that some people aren’t so open minded, and will judge people who have had a lot of plastic surgery, calling them “fake” and other similar insults.

However, I personally believe that if anyone wishes to have one plastic surgery procedures, ten, or none, their decision should be respected and not affect the way they are treated by anyone else. Everyone is different and plastic surgery is a huge extent to go to, and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

So, when you think about it, is there anything on your body that you would like to change, given the chance? Do you have any insecurities that plastic surgery could completely remove, or are you completely against the idea?