Column: Why I love Ashfield and Mansfield - by Jason Zadrozny

With all eyes on our area for the General Election, Independent Candidate Jason Zadrozny tells us what he likes best about our area.

I love Ashfield! It is Nottinghamshire’s hidden gem.

As we know, nestled in the heart of Nottinghamshire, Ashfield blends rich history, natural beauty, and vibrant leisure activities. Whether you’re a history buff, nature enthusiast, or sports lover, Ashfield has something to offer everyone. That’s why Ashfield is a fantastic place to visit.

Jason is the Ashfield Independent Candidate in the General Election.

Ashfield boasts an array of stunning landscapes, from rolling hills to serene woodlands. One of the highlights is the Teversal Trails, where you can meander along paths that were once bustling railway lines, now transformed into peaceful walking and cycling routes. For panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, a hike up Skegby Hill is a must. You’ll be rewarded with breathtaking vistas and a tranquil setting perfect for a leisurely picnic.

Our district offers numerous scenic trails catering to all levels of walkers. The Ashfield Trail is a favourite, winding through picturesque villages and lush fields, while the Silverhill Trail provides a unique blend of natural beauty and local history, leading to the Silverhill Wood—the highest point in Nottinghamshire, and a wonderful picture spot with the Miners statue, which is a loving nod back to our mining heritage. For a different view, Portland Park in Kirkby features diverse wildlife and rich flora along its well-marked paths. I love walking along the Cromford Canal starting in Jacksdale, it's always so tranquil and my dogs love romping around the tall grasses.

Ashfield is home to excellent leisure facilities that cater to a variety of interests. The Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield offers a fantastic swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a spacious ice rink. For those who prefer outdoor sports, the King’s Mill Reservoir will soon provide opportunities for sailing and watersports, as well as, fishing, and bird-watching in a serene setting.

Sports enthusiasts find plenty to enjoy in Ashfield. Sutton Lawn is a hub for local sports, featuring cricket and football pitches, tennis courts, and a bowling green. Ashfield’s community spirit is on full display at the Kirkby-in-Ashfield Rugby Club, where local teams play in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere, welcoming visitors to join in or cheer from the sidelines. We have also just refurbished the tennis courts at Welfare Park in Huthwaite, which are proving to be greatly popular.

Ashfield’s rich heritage includes connections to notable historical figures. The district was the home of Harold Larwood, the legendary fast bowler who left an indelible mark on cricket history. You can explore his story at local cricket clubs and museums dedicated to preserving his legacy. His statue stands proudly in Kirkby town centre along with his teammates. This August marks 100 years since Harold's debut for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

Just a short drive (or good walk) from Ashfield lies Newstead Abbey, the ancestral home of the iconic poet Lord Byron. This historic house and garden offer a glimpse into the life of one of England’s greatest literary figures. The stunning abbey, set amidst beautifully landscaped grounds, provides a peaceful retreat and a chance to immerse yourself in the romantic atmosphere that inspired Byron’s poetry. Of course Byron often visited Annesley Hall, the home of the Chaworth Musters family. I am proud to have played my part in the start of the restoration of Annesley Hall and even named the new build development on the Annesley Welfare site, Musters Mews and Patagonia Place (Squire Musters was the honorary King of Patagonia).

Annesley Hall, located on the outskirts of Ashfield, is another site of historical significance. Once the residence of Mary Chaworth, the childhood sweetheart of Lord Byron, the hall played a role in shaping the poet's early life and works. Although the hall is currently privately owned, its historical importance and picturesque surroundings make it a point of interest for history lovers and literary enthusiasts. We have installed a number of information boards at the grade 1 listed church there that detail the incredible history there.

Ashfield is also linked to the renowned archaeologist Howard Carter, famous for discovering the tomb of Tutankhamun. Though born in London, Carter’s family had roots in Nottinghamshire, and local exhibits celebrate his contributions to Egyptology and his ties to the area. Teversal Colliery was sunk to pay for his expeditions to Egypt. We have installed a wonderful wall commemorating this on Pleasley Road in Teversal.

Ashfield holds a special place in the literary world through its connection to D.H. Lawrence, one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. The Carnarvon Arms in Teversal, a charming and historic pub, was a favourite haunt of Lawrence. It was here that he found inspiration for his writing, capturing the essence of the local area and its people. His classic works, such as "The White Peacock" and "Sons and Lovers," are imbued with the spirit of Ashfield. Teversal Manor, a historic building in the area, served as the real-life inspiration for Wragby Hall in Lawrence’s controversial and iconic novel "Lady Chatterley's Lover." Visitors can retrace the steps of Lawrence's characters along the same landscapes that sparked his creative genius.

Ashfield is a remarkable destination that offers visitors a blend of natural beauty, engaging leisure activities, and rich historical experiences. From exploring scenic trails and indulging in local sports to discovering the stories of cricket legends and literary giants, Ashfield promises a memorable visit filled with adventure, relaxation, and cultural enrichment.