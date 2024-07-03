COLUMN: Thanks to the Chad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Rishi Sunak announced the General Election, The Chad wrote to candidates offering them a chance to communicate their vision for Ashfield and Mansfield with readers. This is an opportunity that Ashfield Independent candidate Jason Zadrozny took upon multiple occasions...

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

I wanted to write a quick note to say thank you to the thousands of local people who have taken the time to wish me well in this campaign. I’d also like to thank The Chad for offering all the candidates for Ashfield and Mansfield the opportunity to set out their vision if they become your new MP.

It is an opportunity I have enthusiastically taken up. I have read The Chad since I was a youngster - too many years to remember. Your CHAD is like a friend dropping in – championing the interests of people in our area. I have contributed over 2 dozen articlse and columns since the General Election was called on subjects like the environment, our economy, crime and anti-social behaviour, the cost of living, our successful campaign to re-open Ashfield Fire Station full-time, was the only candidate to launch a fully-costed, local manifesto on these pages and much more.

Jason and his team roll their sleeves up regularly to maintain pride on our communities.

You know I’m not a ‘politician’, and I am proud of that! The old parties have made a real mess of things. I’m just a local man who really cares about getting things done for our area and for you, readers of The Chad.

People agree with me that we need real action to tackle crime. Our area needs real community policing back, our area is back of the queue for policing, that needs to change. We need better access to doctors and dentists too.

I promise change, the real service and action that our area deserves.

I will fight for even more investment for our area, to continue to improve our parks and facilities. I will push for a law to force councils to properly fix our broken roads and pavements. I will fight to make sure our green spaces are properly protected from being bulldozed by the developers. And I will be the strong voice we need, fighting hard for our area to make a real, positive difference as our local MP. Please remember we are choosing our MP here, this area will not choose the Prime Minister.