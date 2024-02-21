Column: Our Independent plan to fix Nottinghamshire's roads is common sense
Over the past few months, the Independent team and I have been knocking on thousands of doors across Ashfield and parts of Mansfield.
Almost every resident expresses concern about the state of our broken roads and pavements.
They are angry with the way the Conservatives have failed them and I don’t blame them.
As the leader of Ashfield Council, it’s frustrating that whilst we are investing in leisure centres, transforming our parks and running our hugely popular Big Ashfield Spring Clean, the Conservative-run county council is letting us down over our highways.
On Thursday, it’s the full budget meeting of the county council.
Yet again, the Tories want to hike your counciltax up by almost the legal limit!
Residents quite rightly look at our roads and ask why are they being forced to pay so much money out in taxes, when the Conservatives at the county council can’t even get the basics right.
Resident after resident tell us they want to see more money being spent on our highways and see an end to the botched jobs.
On Thursday, Independent councillors are proposing the biggest annual investment in Nottinghamshire’s broken roads and pavements ever.
How, you may ask?
In 2019, the Conservatives, spent over £20m buying land in and around Toton Station.
At the time, HS2 was promised by Boris Johnson and the Tories.
This was recently scrapped altogether.
That’s why the Independent Alliance opposition group, that I lead at County Hall will propose selling this land and investing it straight into fixing our broken roads and pavements.
It really is just simple common sense.
This will lead to an extra £10m to be spent on resident’s priorities this year and again next year too.
It will mean that every borough and district council, including Ashfield, Broxtowe and Mansfield will receive £5.2m each for road repairs, each year for the next two years – serious cash investment to fix years of Tory neglect.
We’ve started a petition and would encourage people to sign up to fix our broken roads and pavements.
With your support, we can send a clear message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.
Whatever your politics, please sign this petition and together we can finally get our roads fixed.