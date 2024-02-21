Column: Our Independent plan to fix Nottinghamshire's roads is common sense

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past few months, the Independent team and I have been knocking on thousands of doors across Ashfield and parts of Mansfield.

Almost every resident expresses concern about the state of our broken roads and pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are angry with the way the Conservatives have failed them and I don’t blame them.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny is the leader of the Independent Alliance at County Hall. Photo: Submitted

As the leader of Ashfield Council, it’s frustrating that whilst we are investing in leisure centres, transforming our parks and running our hugely popular Big Ashfield Spring Clean, the Conservative-run county council is letting us down over our highways.

On Thursday, it’s the full budget meeting of the county council.

Yet again, the Tories want to hike your counciltax up by almost the legal limit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents quite rightly look at our roads and ask why are they being forced to pay so much money out in taxes, when the Conservatives at the county council can’t even get the basics right.

Couns David Martin and Jason Zadrozny by a huge pot hole on Flatts Lane in Selston

Resident after resident tell us they want to see more money being spent on our highways and see an end to the botched jobs.

On Thursday, Independent councillors are proposing the biggest annual investment in Nottinghamshire’s broken roads and pavements ever.

How, you may ask?

In 2019, the Conservatives, spent over £20m buying land in and around Toton Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, HS2 was promised by Boris Johnson and the Tories.

This was recently scrapped altogether.

That’s why the Independent Alliance opposition group, that I lead at County Hall will propose selling this land and investing it straight into fixing our broken roads and pavements.

It really is just simple common sense.

This will lead to an extra £10m to be spent on resident’s priorities this year and again next year too.

It will mean that every borough and district council, including Ashfield, Broxtowe and Mansfield will receive £5.2m each for road repairs, each year for the next two years – serious cash investment to fix years of Tory neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve started a petition and would encourage people to sign up to fix our broken roads and pavements.

With your support, we can send a clear message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.