Column: Eastwood MP says it's time for a modern carers’ strategy in the UK

Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell wants the Government to implement a modern carer's strategy. Photo: Submitted

Carers are holding families together and make an enormous contribution to society. It’s time we gave them the support they need.

Each June, Carers Week offers a powerful reminder of the vital role unpaid carers play in our society.

But a week is not enough.

For the 5.8m carers across the UK—people of all ages who care for a loved one with a disability, illness, or age-related needs – recognition must translate into real support.

In Broxtowe alone, nearly one in 10 people aged five and over provide unpaid care.

They offer companionship, support with medication, mobility support, and emotional care – sometimes all in one exhausting day.

Their contribution saves the economy billions.

Yet, 28 per cent of carers live in relative poverty after housing costs.

That figure alone should be a national wake-up call.

Many carers are at breaking point.

They juggle work, family, and caregiving, and many face poor mental and physical health.

This year’s Carers Week was focused on the inequalities carers face.

It was moving to hear directly from carers about their concerns, their fears, and the support they so desperately need.

My own journey with carers began early in my career.

I worked closely with primary care teams, raising awareness of carers so that they recognised carers and acknowledged the work that they do and ensure that carers physical and emotional needs are looked after as well as the cared for person.

I wrote the first Carers Charter for my local hospital and I am so proud that during the time I worked with carers, the first Carers Strategy was born under the last Labour Government.

Now, we must renew that commitment.

I call on the Government to implement a new, modern Carers’ Strategy that provides unpaid carers with the support they need and tackle the inequalities they face.

Unpaid carers are the quiet heroes of our communities.

They deserve a fair deal – financial security, access to respite and healthcare.

Society depends on them and we need to show this, not just in words, but in action.