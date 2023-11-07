Broxtowe MP wants the UK to be the best country in the world at supporting veterans

It is around this time of year, approaching Remembrance Sunday, that I often think of my military career and how we, as a country, treat our veterans.

Serving one’s country is, to me, the greatest undertaking and privilege I have known.

I served for 26 years in the Royal Air Force, having joined at 18 and now I have the honour of serving the people of Broxtowe in another public service role.

Broxtowe has a rich military history and veteran community.

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry supporting the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal this month. Photo: Submitted

We have Chetwynd Barracks where the 170 (Infrastructure Support) Engineer Group are located, also in the constituency are some brilliant Royal British Legion and combined service groups, who I always enjoying visiting at various events, such as the veterans breakfast clubs.

Broxtowe is also home to some beautiful and poignant war memorials, commemorating those we have lost to conflict.

Last year, I undertook my first half-marathon in order to raise vital funds for Forces in the Community, a local charity that works tirelessly to support local veterans, more can be found out about them at forces.org.uk

The Government has made huge strides forward in veteran care in recent years, with the first ever Minister for Veterans’ Affairs attending cabinet in order to prioritise veteran care.

We have had many successes in improving services for veterans since establishing the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, such as the dedicated referral pathways for mental and physical health and homelessness established by Op Courage, Op Restore and Op Fortitude.

Here in Nottinghamshire, the first ever Military to Police Scheme is underway, giving veterans a direct pathway into the police force on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship.

This ensures skills gained in the military are transferred to a new career that can be entered following a shortened training scheme.

I am passionate that the UK becomes the best country in the world to be a veteran, but to do that we will need to hear from veterans to know what support they need.

The Government has launched a veterans consultation, so that they may hear directly what help is needed.

I would encourage all veterans to respond at gov.uk/government/consultations/supporting-our-veterans-a-consultation