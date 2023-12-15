Books and reading are windows to the world. Children learn so much and develop skills for life from reading from an early age.

Thank you to the many kind people who have donated books to our Christmas book collection as part of the Mansfield District Council Secret Santa Appeal.

Customers of Morrisons and residents of Mansfield & Ashfield have donated hundreds of books and toys to the MDC Secret Santa appeal. With the help of the amazing Donna Pullen, Community Champion at Morrisons, Kings Mill, Santa has lots to do!

Not only will Santa deliver lots of fun, Santa will deliver lots of learning too!

Donna Pullen at Morrisons, Kings Mill collecting books.

As a teacher for 18 years, I know that children who read, learn more, know more, challenge themselves more, care more and strive for more in their own learning.

Reading enhances learning by building knowledge, skills and imagination. Put simply: Reading helps build our futures.

Books are a key to success for our children.

Donna Pullen explained ‘We have been collecting for the Kings Mills Appeal, for MDC Secret Santa and for the Mansfield 103 toy appeal. Customers have been fantastic. We have collected lots of toys, books and games. The books collection has been amazing. We have so many books for Santa to deliver to children.’.

The people of Ashfield and Mansfield are so kind. Thank you. I will ask Santa to deliver every single book to children across Mansfield and Ashfield, starting today at St Peter’s School, Bellamy Road.

Too many families are struggling to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads. Any Secret Santa donations of books are invaluable in ensuring that children in our most deprived areas still have books and can still strive for successful futures.

Books are key to our futures.

Further donations of books can be made at Morrisons, Kings Mill, at South Mansfield Community Centre (Bellamy Road) this weekend, or I can collect. I will help Santa deliver via schools and children’s centres.

I would like to wish everyone in my Lindhurst Ward, Mansfield and Ashfield a very peaceful and loving Christmas.

Thank you to all of the people across Ashfield and Mansfield help who volunteer, those who organise and those who donate to hundreds of worthy charities to help our most vulnerable.

You all do an amazing job.

Of course we must always keep in mind our emergency public services; our Angels in the NHS, Police staff and officers, Ambulance, Fire & Rescue staff and our brave armed forces personnel; all those people put their lives in danger and on hold over the Christmas period in our service.

Your donations of books will ensure that we have plenty of amazing nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters and the rest of these brave public servants in years to come.