Big funds for Mansfield town centre are another step closer

It’s been a positive week of progress for Mansfield in a number of areas, that I think are worth re-emphasising in my column this week, writes Ben Bradley MP.

I find that the negative stuff always manages to get around, so let’s help to push the good stuff out there too.

Last November in the Budget, the Government announced the Future High Streets Fund.

That’s a £675 million pot of cash that came about after months of work with colleagues pushing the Treasury and business departments to do something to help regenerate towns like Mansfield.

We managed to get the funding secured and announced, and the council made a bid for the first phase.

Last week, it was confirmed this bid has been approved, which means that Mansfield has been successful in securing the cash to now submit a proper detailed regeneration plan.

The council will get £150,000 from Government to assist in gathering all the evidence and putting forward a detailed proposal, and it will be able to bid for up to £25 million for physical changes to the high street and town centre.

I’m meeting the mayor soon to discuss it and looking forward to backing a positive bid.

The final announcements and allocation of the money will be in the spring.

Secondly, I’ve heard that the council has finally confirmed that it is looking favourably at proposals to take on the management of Berry Hill Park.

This has been going on for a year now with lots of uncertainty, so it’s good to hear that when they consider these proposals later in the month, councillors will be advised to support the plan.

That’s what is needed for the long-term future of the park, and to secure the green space for local residents.

So double good news, and a positive end to last week.

I’m optimistic for the future, both on a local level and nationally as we’ve heard about more support for schools, police and regional infrastructure investment from likely new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Positive signs.