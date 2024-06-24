Ben Bradley column: Ben Bradley is the only candidate who can be an effective voice for Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’ve got a huge election coming up for both our local community and for the country.

Whatever happens, we have the choice to keep a strong local voice here. And a voice for common sense. We can’t afford to go back to another Labour MP who is never seen or heard.

For decades before 2017 we had a Labour MP in Mansfield that nobody saw, and who hadn’t even mentioned Mansfield in Parliament for years! But since then, we’ve been at the heart of Britain’s political conversation.

Ben Bradley and the Mansfield Conservative team

We’ve had levels of investment that we’ve literally never seen before. I’ve secured funds and projects like a new SEND school, new Community Diagnostic Centre, four schools to be rebuilt, a new university campus, a new sixth form centre, £72m of regeneration funding, a new Leisure Hub in Warsop, new jobs in Clean Energy, and much more. There’s more to do, but we’re making progress. I understand the national frustrations. I share a lot of them. I’ve fought back at every opportunity. I’ve been amongst the most vocal in Parliament on stopping the boats and reducing net migration.

I successfully campaigned to remove migrants from Mansfield hotels last year. I always supported the strongest possible version of delivering Brexit, and voted against watered down deals.

I've successfully campaigned to stop Gender Ideology being taught to our children in schools. I've been a champion for kids in Mansfield's most disadvantaged communities, and put their needs at the front and centre of my work.

I’ve never just gone along with the crowd, I've been a voice for what's right. Where things have happened in Government that have wound you up and frustrated you, I’ve been one of those voices calling it out and demanding better for Mansfield residents. And at the same time, we've secured more investment here than ever before.

I know it’s a cliché, but voting for anyone else in Mansfield really will just let Labour win.

You’re not voting for a Prime Minister here. You’re voting for a local MP. And every single poll that exists is clear, it's either me or Labour.

But I’ve shown that I will speak up for you at every opportunity and that I share your values.

I’ve shown that I’ll be on your side, even if that means being outspoken, or disagreeing with my party and putting Mansfield first ahead of party politics.

I’ve made sure that Mansfield’s voice is heard. I can continue to be a voice for our shared values.

The worst outcome here is a Labour Government with a big majority and no accountability, backed up by a local Labour MP who will just go along with Starmer’s plans.

Let's be honest, a 'one-party state' of any persuasion isn't a good situation! I need your help to stop them.

A Labour MP here in Mansfield would support all of the worst extremes of the Labour Party. The most left-wing since the '70s.

They’re talking about actively expanding immigration routes. About £7bn worth of tax rises. About a nationalised energy company that’s almost identical to the one that bankrupted Labour-run Nottingham City Council.

They are the polar opposite of what we want to see. But as Mansfield’s voice I’ll hold the Government to account. It’s vital we have a strong voice here to get what we need, and to speak for decent common sense, regardless of who is in Government. A Labour MP cannot speak for you effectively if they just do as they're told!

The only candidate in Mansfield that can get to Parliament to represent the views and frustrations that you and I share, is me. And I've always been on your side.