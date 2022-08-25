Advice is available to help with cost-of-living-crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As food and energy costs rise at an alarming rate, many people are struggling to make ends meet, including families, people who are working and older people.

We at Citizens Advice are experiencing record-breaking demand for our services as people grapple with this crisis.

We are experiencing the most significant increase in the need for energy advice.

People struggling the most are having to choose whether to eat or heat their homes – many cannot afford to do either.

I would say to people who are worried about their bills to contact their local Citizens Advice for the most up to date advice.

Some of the tools Citizens Advice has to help are:

Kathryn Salt, North-East Derbyshire Citizens' Advice trustee.

Carrying out income maximisation checks: there are many benefits that people are entitled to, but that they have to claim, they aren’t automatically given – we can help you do this. For example, many people

of pension age aren’t aware of Pension Credit that they may be able to claim which will top up the pension they receive. As each case is individual it is important to talk to us to find out more;

Up-to-date information about local grants and schemes to help people such as the local council discretionary funds and local charity funds. Some energy suppliers have grants for customers and we can help make

an application to these and the Severn Trent Big Difference Scheme for help to pay water bills;

We can assist clients having problems with their suppliers such as advice on making complaints including to the Energy Ombudsman;

We can help you to manage your debts, budget your income or make a referral for food bank support in a crisis.

Citizens Advice Mansfield can be contacted on 0800 144 8848.

Citizens Advice Ashfield can be contacted on 01623 203080.