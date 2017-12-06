Opening times and bin-collection schedule for Christmas holiday

Mansfield District Council has announced all its key opening and closing times for the Christmas and New Year holiday, as well as its revised timetable for wheelie-bin collections. Here is the full rundown:

CIVIC CENTRE - Closed from 4.30 pm on Friday, December 22 to 8.30 am on Tuesday, January 2. For emergencies during this time, ring 01623 463050.

CEMETERIES - Council-run cemeteries at Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Pleasley Hill and Warsop will be open for public access throughout the holiday.

LEISURE CENTRES - For full details, go to www.mansfieldleisure.com.

MANSFIELD MARKET - Not operating on Boxing Day, nor Wednesday, December 27, but will resume as normal from Thursday, December 28.

MANSFIELD MUSEUM - Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

PALACE THEATRE - Open for the panto, but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

BIN COLLECTIONS - Collections due on Christmas Eve will be made on Saturday, December 23 instead. Collections due on Boxing Day will be made on Saturday, December 30 instead. Collections due on New Year’s Day will be made on Saturday, January 6 instead. All other collections will remain the same, but please ensure bins are put out by 6 am.

RECYCLING CENTRES - Open every day from 8 am to 4 pm, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

MANSFIELD CREMATORIUM - The crematorium office is open for phone calls only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The building is open from 10 am to 4 pm. On other midweek days, the office is open from 8 am to 5 pm, and the building from 8 am to 5 pm. On Saturdays, December 23 and 30, the office is open from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.