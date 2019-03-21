Opening date for Shirebrook Council offices

Shirebrook Town Council will move into its new offices on April 8, when the building will be officially opened.

A new town hall on the Market Square which is a joint venture between the council and Bolsover District Council is progressing well, a meeting of Shirebrook Town Council heard on Wednesday.

The building will give both authorities a presence on the square and offer residents a one stop shop.

The new building financed jointly by the town and district councils will be owned by the town council and the district council will have a long term lease on the ground floor to house its contact centre.

The first and upper floors of the building will be occupied by the Town Council with offices meeting rooms and a chamber to hold meetings.

The building will be user friendly and accessible with a lift to the upper floors. Councillor Stephen Fritchley said: “I think this is going to benefit the people of Shirebrook to have two councils in one spot.”