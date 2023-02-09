Carr Bank Wedding Venue, off Windmill Lane, hosted the fayre at the beginning of January, with hundreds of people attending to meet with a range of wedding suppliers.

Now, because that event was so popular, the venue has added an open house event to the calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will throw open its doors on February 18 and 19, between 11am and 2pm, with attendees able to look around the Grade II-listed property, taste a selection of red and white wines, alongside food cooked by the inhouse chef, and take a look at a new, specially-created cocktail menu.

A couple celebrate their wedding at Carr Bank Wedding Venue, in Mansfield.

Mark Dowthwaite, who manages Carr Bank Wedding Venue events, said: “We really were bowled over by the popularity of the first event and it seems people in the area – and further afield – love the venue, its location, and what we offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As February is the month of love, we decided that we would throw open the doors once more, this time so people can focus on the venue itself as it has undergone an amazing transformation.

“We are also finding that because of our unique location, we are being seen as somewhere corporate events can be held too. With ample car parking, and being so close to the town centre, we’re becoming a firm favourite in the Mansfield business world.”

Visitors to the event will also receive a tote bag containing information about the venue and its hand-picked suppliers, who include a bridal boutique, men's suits, stationery designers, wedding cars, and musicians.

Mr Dowthwaite said: “We’re so proud that in a short space of time, we have become a place where people want to hold their special events, and we’re delighted that we play such an important part in the lives of so many local people.”The former manor house where Carr Bank Wedding Venue is located dates from the early 19th century and is surrounded by an award-winning park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the park is a grotto and also a glasshouse, both of which date from Victorian times, and also a bandstand.