Ongoing operation puts brakes on nuisance off-road biking in Ashfield district

Reports of anti-social and illegal use of off road motorbikes and quad bikes in the Ashfield district have reduced by nearly 60 per cent since the launch of an ongoing Nottinghamshire Police operation.

A Nottinghamshire Police operation has been cracking down on the illegal and anti-social use of off-road motorbikes and quad bikes.

Operation Incalculability is part of the force's drive to tackle the inconsiderate and dangerous use of such vehicles.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Off Road Motorcycle Team, supported by uniformed officers, have been carrying out patrols in the Ashfield area, stopping and checking vehicles and identifying any offences requiring action.

Between July 30 and November 19 this year police received 28 reports relating to the anti-social use of off-road bikes in the Ashfield district compared to 68 reports for the same period in 2016.

This amounts to a 59 per cent decrease in the number of reported incidents over this four-month period.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These results show that we’re having a positive impact in tackling the criminal, dangerous and anti-social use of these off-road vehicles.

"As well as seizing vehicles, as part of our ongoing operation we’ve also made a number of arrests and issued Section 59 warning notices and traffic offence reports to riders."

"As part of our operational activity on Sunday December 17 2017 we seized a stolen quad bike.

Sgt Holland added: "We know that nuisance off-road biking, an issue which is prevalent during the whole year, can cause real misery within our communities.

"We will continue our efforts, working closely with partners and landowners, to crack down on this anti-social behaviour but we’re asking members of the public to help us clamp down on off-road bikes by reporting incidents to us.

"If anyone has any information about people using off-road bikes then please call us on 101."

Not everyone using off-road motorbikes does so illegally and there are a number of specialis sites where they can be ridden legally.

Details of places and facilities where off-road bikes can be ridden safely and legally in the Nottinghamshire area can be found online.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping has vowed to prioritise the issue of illegal off-roading in the county over the next 12 months, alongside other crime and disorder problems which cause misery to Nottinghamshire communities.