Ollerton police station saved, but former police houses to be sold

A recommendation to retain the main Police Station building at Ollerton but sell the site of the vacant two Police Houses (to the left of the main police station) has been agreed.

The station is not open to the public but is a base for officers, after the counter service was closed in 2014.

Since then, residents have had to travel to either Mansfield or Worksop if they want to speak to a police officer face-to-face.

Neighbourhood policing inspector for Ollerton, Edwinstowe, Clipstone and Villages, Inspector Heather Sutton, recommended that the station be saved.

After Insp. Sutton made the recommendation to retain the station, chief constable Craig Guildford agreed to keep the station open.

A review into the costs of the station was conducted by Insp. Sutton and head of estates.

In her blog, Insp. Sutton said: "Estates and I therefore recommendations to the chief constable that we retain the main Police Station building at Ollerton but vacate and sell the site of the former two Police Houses (to the left of the main police station), which are currently not well used.

"This recommendation has been agreed.

"‘For sale’ boards will be going up at the location, and I stress it is the unused houses we are selling, not the police station!

"I am keeping an open mind and looking for opportunities in the future to share accommodation with partners in Ollerton, which meets our Neighbourhood Policing Principles.

"I have seen shared estates work very well across the country and am a firm believer that this is the way forward."