Ofsted rates primary school ‘good’

Pupils and staff at a Walesby primary school are celebrating after inspectors said it had maintained the good quality of education found at their last visit.

The education watchdog visited Walesby Church of England Primary School in February and said the leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection in 2014.

They said since the previous inspection The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school.

Head teacher Sarah Sampson waas ably supported by deputies and her wider leadership team and had a detailed knowledge of the school’s strengths and areas for development.

Governors have a clear understanding of the school’s priorities and of how they lead improvements. Governors appreciated the support that she had given them to

improve their understanding of school data thereby enabling them to challenge and support her more effectively.

The watchdog found  Leaders and teachers know the strengths and weaknesses of the pupils they teach and pupils are well prepared and confident to attempt challenging tasks. Work

in pupils’ books shows that, typically, they attain at least the expected standard over time.

Leaders have ensured that a wide range of support is in place to help disadvantaged pupils achieve well. The pupil premium is generally well directed to improve outcomes for this group of pupils. As a result, the majority of

disadvantaged pupils attain at the expected standard by the time they leave key stage 2. However, the strategic plan does not support a clear evaluation of the

success of the actions taken, nor make accountability clear. Leaders agreed that this would be an area for improvement.