Officers investigate 'serious sexual assault' in Mansfield

An investigation has been launched following reports of a serious sexual assault of a woman near the One Call Stadium.

The incident happened in an area near Cinderella Walk, Mansfield, at around 8.45am on Sunday, October 21.

Residents reported seeing the area cordoned off by police as investigations were underway.

A police spokesman said: "Officers have been conducting enquiries nearby after the incident was reported to us at around 8.45am on Sunday.

"Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of the morning is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 227 of October 21 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."