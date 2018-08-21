Officers concerned for welfare of missing Mansfield man

Have you seen 31-year-old Ashley?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Sunday (August 19).

Ashley Stride is white and is described as stocky build, 5ft 8 tal with shaved mousey brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a cream Adidas hooded top, white ripped jeans and black trainers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

If you have seen Ashley or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 11 of 20 August 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.