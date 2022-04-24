Officers commended for ‘compassion and professionalism’ amid ‘tragic circumstances’ of Alfreton A-road crash

Just before 4.00am on Saturday, April 23, the A38 at Alfreton was closed in both directions, between the junctions for the B600 towards Somercotes and J28 of the M1.

The road remained closed throughout the day, with Derbyshire Police only reopening the route at 3.20pm.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has praised those who attended the crash for their handling of the incident.

Officers closed the road for around 11 hours yesterday.

In a tweet, the DRPU said: “A tough 24 hours for our day and night teams on the A38. Tragic circumstances dealt with compassion and professionalism by all the blue and amber light services. Further details will follow in coming days.”