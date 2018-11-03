Offenders jailed for string of burglaries in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

Two men have been jailed following a series of burglaries in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Lee Carnell, 27, of The Crescent, Stapleford, and Martin Brown, 23, of Anslow Avenue, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday.

Carnell had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit burglary between April 12 and May 18 this year.

Brown had previously admitted two counts of conspiring to commit burglary between April 12 and May 26 this year.

In some of the burglaries, the offenders stole car keys from properties before driving off in the vehicles.

Carnell was jailed for a total of six years and nine months while Brown was jailed for a total of seven years. He was given an additional two years in prison for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Speaking after sentencing, DS Craig Luckett said: "This is a great result and we thank the courts for recognising the number of offences committed by these individuals.

"Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and one which Nottinghamshire Police takes very seriously, which is why we now have dedicated burglary teams who focus on tackling the issue.

"We hope that this sentence provides closure to the victims of these burglaries."